Late comeback falls short for Tigers in 56-51 loss at Carson

A late comeback came up just short for the Douglas High boys basketball team in its regular season-ending 51-46 loss at Carson.

The Senators moved out front midway through the second quarter and never relinquished the lead, although there were some anxious moments inside the final two minutes when the Tigers got to within four and two points.

Douglas (6-10 league, 8-17 overall) now moves on to the Northern 4A Region Tournament and an opening round game at High Desert League champion Spanish Springs on Wednesday.

"We have to quickly turn the page and get ready for Spanish Springs," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said.

Carson (5-11, 8-16) led 44-37 with 58 seconds to go when the Tigers mounted a furious comeback that brought them to 46-44 with 26.7 seconds left when Austin Clutts grabbed a pass and heaved it toward the basket as a Senator crashed into him. The ball banked in for a 3-pointer, and Clutts drained the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play.

Ian Ozolins and Clutts were key figures for the Tigers, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

Derek Barry and Abel Carter scored 15 points each to lead the Senators offensively. Carter scored 11 in the first half when the Senators walked off the floor with a 24-18 lead.

"They outworked us and outhustled us," Thacker said. "They got after it. We battled the last eight minutes."