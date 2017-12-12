Last-minute surge lifts Cavemen past Douglas

An 11-0 run over the final 69 seconds helped Grants Pass, Ore., pull away to a 51-36 boys basketball victory at Douglas High on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Anderson had six points and a critical steal during the game-ending run as the Cavemen broke up a four-point struggle against Douglas (2-5 overall, 2-0 league) at Randy Green Court.

Grants Pass (1-2 overall), coming off a 62-49 loss at Spanish Springs the previous night, was able to bounce back and win the final stop on a weekend road trip to Northern Nevada.

This one was closer than the final score shows, though, as the lead changed hands three times and the score was tied five times, twice in the third quarter.

Austin Clutts scored 10 to lead Douglas offensively, including a pair of important 3-pointers. The senior guard buried a trey from the left corner, assisted by Ty Jackson, to give the Tigers a 10-8 lead at the outset of the second quarter. And his 3 ball from the right wing, assisted by Josh Carillo, brought the Tigers back to 40-36 with 2:48 remaining.

Anderson, a junior guard who finished with 20 points, converted that critical steal into a layup to make it 42-36 with 1:09 left to play. Teammate Randy Clark followed with two steals and a layup, then Anderson knocked down four free throws without a miss to help the Cavemen close out their victory.

Josh Gray scored eight points and Ian Ozolins grabbed 10 rebounds for Douglas.

Tayler Phillips scored 10 points for Grants Pass, including a dunk off a baseline drive that give Grants Pass a 30-26 lead midway through the third quarter.