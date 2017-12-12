Lady Cavers top Douglas

Grants Pass, Ore., scored 12 unanswered points during a span bridging the first and second quarters and went on to a 54-31 non-league girls basketball victory against Douglas on Saturday afternoon in Minden.

Douglas (3-4 overall, 1-1 league) was led by Ashlynn Campbell, a senior forward who had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Four of those rebounds came on the offensive end.

The Tigers endured a four-minute scoreless drought during which time Grants Pass (3-2 overall) extended its lead from 14-11 to 26-11. The Lady Cavers led 17-11 after one quarter.

Ahdra Klinger, Alyssa Etheridge and Grace Gaither combined to score 35 points to lead the Lady Cavers offensively. Klinger scored 11 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, Etheridge added 11 points and Gaither scored 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Etheridge, a 5-foot-11 senior who recently signed to play softball at Montana State University Billings, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked one shot.

Madison Smalley and Hannah Carr had six points each for the Tigers. Junior guard Harmony Laney came off the bench to contribute two points, one assist and two rebounds.

Douglas hosts Reed on Friday in a Northern 4A crossover game that will tip off at 5:15 p.m.