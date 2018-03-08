Lacrosse enters second season

Led by seven returning players, the Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club will open its second season on Saturday with a High Sierra Lacrosse League game against Damonte Ranch.

The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. start at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Douglas tuned up for its season with a scrimmage on Feb. 24 .

"We had our first scrimmage with Spanish Springs to get the newer girls used to the field and the rules of the game," said coach Daunelle Wulstein.

Douglas, 4-12 overall during its inaugural high school lacrosse season in 2017, has a mix of veterans and youth that includes three sophomores, eight freshmen and one eighth grader.

Among the returnees are seniors Abby Jens, Carly Howe, Ally Foster and Peri Buck, sophomores Falan Rose and April Hall, plus freshman Ashlyn Nelson. Jens, Howe, Foster and Buck have been selected as the team's co-captains.

Among the highlights last season, Howe scored an overtime goal off an assist from Nelson that boosted Douglas to a dramatic 13-12 win at home against Spanish Springs.

An eight-team postseason playoff will be played, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Las Vegas mid-May.

The club team received a "First Stick Grant" from U.S. Lacrosse in December, Wulstein pointed out. This grant provides the team with 20 lacrosse sticks, regulation protective eye wear, and U.S. Lacrosse memberships for the next two years.

Wulstein went on to acknowledge numerous community sponsors, including Pure Ground Ingredients, Western Highland Mortgage, Howe Construction, Valley Pediatric Dentistry and Dr. Parsons, DDS, Douglas Disposal, Entity Partners LLC, Foster Machining, Mr. Rick Smith, Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital, and David, Johnson, and Larson, CPAs.

"We will also be presenting Gardnerville Elementary School's PTO with a donation in appreciation for their field usage," Wulstein noted.