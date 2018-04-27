Kyle vaults to all-conference honors

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK & FIELD

LOGAN KYLE — Lewis & Clark University (Portland, Ore.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Kyle placed third with a season-best mark in the men's pole vault on Saturday during the Northwest Conference Championships hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. The freshman cleared his first attempt at 14-feet, 0½ inches to earn all-conference honors (he tied for second but lost out on fewer misses).

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan tied for fourth-place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:37.53 last weekend at the Augustana College Meet of Champions in Rock Island, Ill.

SOFTBALL

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan hit 1-for-4 with a solo home run in game one and 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the second game of a double header on Sunday against Southeastern Community College. Her fourth inning home run helped the Tigers rally from an early three-run deficit to win, 4-3. Swan is hitting .310 for the season.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit 1-for-1 with a double and three walks on Sunday in a 9-3 opening game loss against Southeastern. Robinson went 3-for-4 with a home run on Thursday in a 10-3 loss against Iowa Western. She is currently hitting .452 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI in 31 games.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer hit 1-for-3 with a three-run homer to left field in the seventh inning of a 7-2 win at home against Pacific University (Oregon) on Saturday during the Northwest Conference Tournament on Saturday in Newberg. The Bruins (35-9 season record) lost 9-1 against Linfield in the tournament championship game on Sunday.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior hit 1-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored Saturday in a 16-13 loss against Chico State in Arcata, Calif. Her RBI single in the third inning helped ignite a six-run rally that gave the Lumberjacks a 10-9 lead.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent worked 2.2 innings in relief and was tagged with the loss on Saturday when the Wolf Pack dropped a 10-6 decision at Boise State. Sargent (5-10 season record) also pitched the final 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits on Friday in a 6-5 nine-inning loss to the Broncos.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the fifth inning on Sunday in game two of a double header against Air Force at Falcon Field in Colorado Springs. The Wolf Pack lost both ends of the twin-bill, 3-1 and 11-6.

TOMAS LEITENBAUER — Williston State College (Williston, N.D.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Leitenbauer hit 2-for-3 with one RBI last Friday in a 12-2 win over Lake Region State. The sophomore left fielder is hitting .246 with nine RBI and seven stolen bases in 24 games this season.

TENNIS

MADELYN LANDERFELT — Lewis & Clark University, 2017 Douglas graduate: Landerfelt played No. 3 singles in the Northwest Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Pioneers lost 5-1 against Whitman College and Landerfelt lost to Kattie Pak at the Linfield Tennis Center in McMinnville, Ore.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.