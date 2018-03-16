Koontz set to swim at NCAA Championships

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SWIMMING & DIVING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz has qualified to compete in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 butterfly and 50 freestyle at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, which got underway on Wednesday hosted by Ohio State University at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored on Sunday in a 14-4 Mountain West win against San Jose State at Weir Field (at Peccole Park) in Reno. Foster's delivered an RBI triple during the Wolf Pack's game-breaking seven-run sixth inning rally. Nevada is scheduled to host the University of California, Riverside in a four-game series starting today at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Recommended Stories For You

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI on Monday for the Tigers in their 9-5 win over Illinois Valley Community College at the Spring Games tournament in Clermont, Fla. Later on Monday, the sophomore center fielder hit a sixth-inning home run with two RBI in an 11-3 defeat against Heartland Community College. On Sunday, Robinson slammed a solo home run over the center field fence in a 5-2 defeat against undefeated Madison College.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan hit 2-for-3, including a first-inning double that drove Robinson home on Monday in a 4-3 win over Cuyahoga Community College. Swan also hit 1-for-2 and scored once against Heartland Community College.

TRACK AND FIELD

OLIVIA ABBOTT — Chico State, 2015 Douglas graduate: Abbott earned a third-place tie in the triple jump with a mark of 34-feet, 5½ inches on Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational in Chico.

NATHANAEL WILLIAMS — Colorado School of Mines, 2012 Sierra Lutheran High School graduate: Williams recently earned recognition on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Indoor Track and Field team. Williams placed sixth in the men's 5,000 meters (15:09.84) at the conference championships in Golden, Colo.

GOLF

EMMA SPERRY — Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Sperry shot rounds of 86-85 for a 36-hole total of 171 to place 12th and lead the Vikings' women at the Ottawa Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament was played at Eagle Bend Golf Club in Lawrence, Kan. Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.