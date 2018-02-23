Koontz helps Hoosiers at Big Ten Championships

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SWIMMING & DIVING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz helped the No. 9 Indiana women finish second behind Michigan at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Koontz placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 52.28. Later, she placed seventh in the 200 butterfly in 1:56.95 (she clocked a personal best 1:56.89 to qualify for the finals). Koontz was also part of the Hoosiers' fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team that went 1:29.08 and a 400 freestyle relay team that placed fifth in 3:15.76.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 2-for-4 with a double last Friday in the Wolf Pack's season-opening 4-0 loss at U.C. Irvine. The junior catcher went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Anteaters and 0-for-2 with one run scored on Sunday in Nevada's 8-1 win.

TOMAS LEITENBAUER — Williston State College (Williston, N.D.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Leitenbauer signed his national-letter-of-intent last Friday to continue his baseball career at Ecclesia College in Springdale, Ark. He signed along with pitcher Tyler Burkey, a Reno product from North Valleys High School. Williston is scheduled to open its season on Tuesday at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo.

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior catcher doubled one run home in the second inning and drove in the final run in the fifth inning on a bunt single to help the Lumberjacks rally for a 6-3 win Saturday in game two of a California Collegiate Athletic Association double header at home against U.C. San Diego. Sonnemann was 1-for-3 with one RBI in a 4-3 win in the opener.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent worked two innings and was charged with a 6-5 loss against Iowa State on Saturday. On Feb. 8, the junior right-hander pitched a seven-inning complete game in a 9-3 win over Louisiana Tech at the Puerta Vallarta College Challenge.

TRACK & FIELD

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colo.), 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown won the men's weight throw with a throw of 51-feet, 6½ inches and placed second in the shot put (45-0½) for the Mavericks at the Western State Alumni Open indoor meet on Saturday in Gunnison, Colo.

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan placed sixth in the men's mile with a time of 4:23.26 at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships indoor meet last weekend.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had eight points and five rebounds on Saturday for the Flames in their 88-65 loss at home against Morningside College.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.