Kirkwood snowshoer wins race

Gareth Griffes of Kirkwood was the fastest snowshoer last Sunday in the Fresh Tracks 5K Walk/Race held at Camp Richardson near South Lake Tahoe.

Griffes, 27, covered the 3.1-mile distance in 26 minutes, 9 seconds to beat the field of 37 finishers. E.J. Maldonado, 44, of Carson City and president of the race-host Tahoe Mountain Milers, took second-place in 29:15. Veteran Reno triathlete Scott Robertson, 58, was third in 30:27.

Truckee's Denise Kowel, 53, was the fastest female and finished fourth overall in 32:31. Lily Helzer of Reno was the second woman and sixth overall finisher in 36:20.

The oldest participant was Reno's Floyd Whiting, 76, who was 10th overall in 47:58. Whiting finished the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run five times from 1984-96.

Visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org/2018-fresh-tracks-results.html to see the full results. The event was a fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer awareness and Girls on the Run-Sierras.