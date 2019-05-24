Kids Fishing Derby registration ongoing

Kids' Fishing Derby board member Steve Hamilton shows Gardnerville Elementary 1st graders one of the fish loaded into Willow Creek at Lampe Park last year.

Brad Coman

Registration is ongoing for the 30th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lampe Park on June 1 and 2.

This is a free event for all children age 3-12. Pre-registration is required for one of the seven time slots.

Registration forms and session tickets are available in the Walgreen’s parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Accolades Trophies during business hours M-F, and also via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For questions contact Heather Gertsch at 775-684-9018 or heather_gertsch@yahoo.com.

You can also volunteer to help out at the Derby. Each year more than 200-plus volunteers help the kids fish, to weigh fish, run concessions, set up/tear down, clean fish, plant and recover fish.

But if you don’t like touching fish, volunteers are needed in other areas such as registration, food serving, tackle and loaner pole station and gate keeper.

Volunteer registration forms are available at the Community Center, Accolades Trophies during business hours Monday through Friday and in the Walgreen’s parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Forms are also available via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For questions, call Laura Lonero-Ramirez at 775-430-0592 or lauralnr1@gmail.com.

The sale of raffle tickets is a big reason we’re able to keep this event free for the kids. Raffle tickets are 6 tickets for $5 or $1 apiece. This year’s grand raffle prizes include a 2-seater kids go-kart, a tandem fishing kayak, a HomComfort Smartfire wood pellet grill from AJ Stoves and a $300 gift card from Sportsman’s Warehouse.

To learn more about the Derby’s sponsorship program, contact Steve Hamilton at 775-392-3579 or sctawhamilton@aol.com.

Essary strong at CV Men’s Club

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a 2-person team best ball tournament on May 11.

The team of Dan Essary and Frank Ramirez won with a net score of 64. Danny Wallis and Bill King were second with a net score of 65. There was a tie for third place which included the teams of Mike Davis/Dennis Patterson, Fred Coons/Nick Sutter and Robert Buker/Elaine Agnason all with scores of 67.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Nick Sutter on Hole No. 1, Bob Buker on Hole No. 17 and Danny Wallis on Hole No. 18.

On Sunday, the club held a “Canadian Skins” golf tournament. The Flight A winners, Nick Sutter and Dan Essary, were tied with two skins each. Marc Menezes and Brian Smithwick were tied for third place, each with one skin. Kris Coons won Flight B with four skins. Fred Coons was second with two skins. Augie Martinez and Gerry Bing were tied for third place each with one skin. The closest to the pin contest was won by Charles Poe on Hole 1, Nick Sutter on Hole 17 and Fred Coons on Hole 18.

Women’s Golf Day June 4

Carson Valley Golf Course is holding a Women’s Golf Day June 4 with free 30-minute clinics at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and free lunch and social time from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Preregistration is required. Join the Global Community at #womensgolfday or visit http://www.womensgolfday.com. Call 775-265-3181 or e-mail golf@carsonvalleygolf.com.