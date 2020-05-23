Kids fishing canceled; fishing opening June 1 in many areas

Caples Lake Resort manager Chris Hostnik was out fishing last week and caught and lost/released an 18-pound mackinaw.

Hello fellow anglers, Welcome to Memorial Day weekend. As many may know, Inyo and Mono county lakes and rivers will not open to fishing until June 1. For those that will be getting out, Alpine County is open for fishing throughout the county. The season opened on May 15 and have done some major fish plants in their local rivers, which you can see in the reports below. I do have some very heart breaking news to let you know about. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local kids fishing derbies will not be held this year. This would include the Sawmill Pond Derby in South Lake Tahoe and Lake Alpine. I received a special note from the president of the Lampe Park Kids fishing derby, which I have included in this report. It reads; After careful consultation with our committee members and local officials regarding the health and safety of everyone in our community – our children, our volunteers, our attendees and our dedicated board members – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Douglas County Kids Fishing Derby 2020, scheduled for June 6-7 at Lampe Park. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. Our team will be reaching out directly to attendees via social media and local news outlets with information about the cancellation. We look forward to bringing you Kids Fishing Derby 2021 on June 4-5, as a re-imagined event that brings our children and community together in a showcase that celebrates our love of fishing!

LAKE TAHOE: Report from Gene St Denis of Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters. Sand Harbor, Cave Rock and Lake Forest boat launches will open for Tahoe only boats this weekend. This is for boaters that only use their vessel on the waters of Lake Tahoe. Gene said he has his first charter for a long time, and can’t wait to get out and fish. If you want to hook up with Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters call 530-544-6552.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has thawed, but mother nature threw some more snow up that way this week. The resort has started putting in docks and rental boats. They are trying to open with limited capacity this weekend. The resort manager Chris Hostnik was out fishing last week and caught and lost/released an 18-pound mackinaw. For more information on the Caples Lake Resort at 209-258-8888.

RED LAKE: The lake has thawed out. I have not received any fishing reports.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open 4 miles in to the 3rd gate as of this week.

BURNSIDE LAKE, WOODS LAKE, HIGHLAND LAKES: Roads are still closed as of this week.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground and boat ramp is closed until further notice. They are doing some renovating on the RV camping area. The BLM is working on getting the tent camping open soon. The fishing has been fair for shore anglers using powerbait or inflated night crawlers.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK: Open to fishing now. Alpine County has planted the river this week with 2-6 pound rainbow trout. I would not be surprised if you hooked a bigger fish. The Hope Valley area will be the best area to fish. The canyon area waters are running very fast right now. For more information stop by the Creekside Lodge, which is now open.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER: Open to fishing now. Alpine County planted 2-6 pound rainbows this week. Even before the plant, there were anglers catching 2- to 4-pound rainbows. The road is open all the way to Wolf Creek. For more information stop by the Carson River Resort, which is now open.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: Open to fishing now. Alpine County has planted this week with 2-6 pound rainbow trout. The river is running very good right now. Anglers have been using Powerbait, mice tails or small spinners.

SILVER CREEK: Open to fishing now. Alpine County planted the river this week with 2-6 pound rainbows. Use cation up this high on the river. With the snow melting, the water is fast and cold.

CAMPGROUNDS IN ALPINE COUNTY THAT ARE OPEN: Crystal Springs, Turtle Rock, Silver Creek. Carson River Resort. All other are still closed until further notice.

JUNE LAKE area report from Ernie’s Ski and Tackle Shop: MERRY “DELAYED” FISHMAS! As we all know Trout Opener in The Loop and all of Mono Co. has been delayed until June 1. So if you’re like me you’re raring to go. For us here in The Loop and your own safety please adhere to the state and Mono guidelines and regulations for social distancing and wearing of masks indoors and outdoors. Info in this report is to the best of our knowledge at this time. What with the fluid and confusing COVID situation things can change literally daily so keep up with those changes the best you can. We highly suggest contacting the businesses listed below for updates regarding Opener.

ANNUAL JUNE LAKE LOOP MONSTER TROUT CONTEST: Ernie’s Tackle and Ski Shop will be hosting the contest as usual in a low key manner with trophies only as prizes and likely no grand finale at the end of the day. Let’s just say it’ll be for the fun of fishing and friendly competition. So do weigh in and log those fish in at Ernie’s and the lake marinas. Please note that since Grant Lake Marina will be closed any trout caught there should be taken to Ernie’s or Silver Lake Resort.

TROUT PLANTS: CDFW has been stocking randomly throughout the Eastern Sierra to move fish out of their hatcheries. All lakes in The Loop will be stocked prior to June 1st except possibly Grant Lake due to the lack of access. Since they are required to have only one person in the stock truck at a time some locations that need two people stocking with nets may not receive fish which may include Rush Creek. Mono Co. will be bringing in Desert Springs Rainbows during the week of opener to June, Gull, and Silver Lakes. Not sure about Grant Lake due to that access road being closed. Gull Lake Marina will be receiving a load of their own prior to Opener and Silver Lake Resort may depending on the Mono Co. delivery schedule. June Lake Marina typically releases Trophy Trout from their pens leading up to Opener.

FISHING CONDITIONS: The general consensus in The Loop is that fishing on Opener should be excellent. Compared to the usual opening date you’ve got lakes that have been ice free longer, warmer water temps, and warmer weather in general resulting in what should be more active fish. Rush Creek flow is what I would call perfect with no heavy run off like last year. WEATHER: Long term forecast for June 1st is a high of 70 and a low of 43 with a 25% chance of precipitation.

ERNIE’S TACKLE AND SKI SHOP: 760-648-7756. Opening May 31 and fully stocked with all your fishing needs and advice.

BIG ROCK RESORT: 760-648-7717. All facilities to open June 1 including cabins and adjacent boat ramp.

JUNE LAKE MARINA: 760-648-7726. All open June 1 including boat ramp.

GULL LAKE MARINA: 760-648-7539. All open June 1 including boat ramp.

SILVER LAKE RESORT: 760-648-7625. All open including store, cafe, cabins, RV park, and marina June 1. Nearby Forest Service boat ramp may not be open until after June 30 as posted.

GRANT LAKE MARINA AND CAMPGROUND: No phone. According to the operator the marina and boat ramp will NOT BE OPEN for the opener with no date set to open. The campground should be open for long term (30 days and longer) stays only.

U.S. FOREST SERVICE CAMPGROUNDS: All campground and recreation sites in The Loop including the boat ramp at Silver Lake are posted closed through June 30. In a call to USFS offices in Bishop they may open some sites sooner but unlikely before June 1.

NDOW FISHING PLANTING: West Walker river, Mtn View Pond, Spooner Lake, Desert Creek, Paradise Pond, Marilyns Pond, Martin Slough, Baily Pond, Mitch :Pond, Davis Creek Park Pond, Hinkson Slough.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. remember to social distance while fishing and enjoy our great outdoors. If your looking for something a little different while your out. Try the Alpine County scavenger hunt. You can get information by logging onto alpinecounty.com/events/scavenger-hunt.

If you get a picture of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com. I hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin, and tight lines.