Kaleb Foster slams fourth homer

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the fifth inning last Friday in the Wolf Pack's 8-7 loss in 11 innings against UNLV in Las Vegas. Foster is hitting .387 in conference and the home run was his fourth of the season. Mountain West-leading Nevada (27-21 overall, 18-8 conference) hosts second-place San Diego State (35-17, 17-10) tonight at 6 p.m. in the middle of a three-game series at Peccole Park in Reno. The Wolf Pack and Aztecs wrap up the series Saturday with a noon game.

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams placed sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last Friday with a personal record time of 10:31.64 (an improvement of 15 seconds) at the Mountain West Conference Championships in Clovis, Calif. On Saturday night, the junior finished 12th in the 5,000 meters with a 16:45.07 effort (she closed with splits of 1:17 and 1:12 for her last two laps). Her times in both races rank as the fifth fastest in Nevada's program history.

SOFTBALL

CORRYNE DIAZ — Thomas University (Thomasville, Ga.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Diaz went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored on Monday as the Night Hawks opened in the NAIA playoffs with an 8-3 win over the University of Houston Victoria in Gulf Shores, Ala. Thomas (39-16 overall) ended its season Tuesday with two losses, 6-3 to the University of Mobile and 1-0 in eight innings to Brenau (Georgia). Diaz hit 1-for-3 in the game against Mobile.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.