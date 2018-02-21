JV BASKETBALL

Belinda Grant Photography |
Members of the Douglas High JV girls basketball team include, back row from left, Austin Zivkovic, Jessee Cabrera, Vaneza Diaz, coach Jason Carter, Cassidy Vardas-Doane, Alyonna Pretty On Top, Mayci Mariani, Brooklyn Galliett, Peyton Miller, Amelia Cochran, Adriana Grant and Meleeah Holmes McKown. The Tigers ended their season at 23-3 overall with a 31-29 win at Carson. Cabrera scored 10 points and Pretty On Top had a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that turned out to be the difference of the game. Douglas also won the After Christmas Special tournament in Reno, where Miller brought home the MVP award while Diaz and Galliett were named to the all-tournament team.