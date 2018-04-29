Jobs Peak volleyball teams play in Reno

Jobs Peak Volleyball Club put two entries in the No Dinx/ Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) Girls' Far Western National Qualifier this past week in Reno and returned home with an eighth-place finish in the 15-year-old age group bracket.

The Jobs Peak 15-1 Boom (15-and-under), coached by Rick Jenkins, moved up from its No. 18 seed (out of 21 teams) to finish eighth in its division during tournament play Saturday through Monday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and Reno Event Center.

Saturday was a long day that began at 9 a.m., according to Jenkins. The team finished third in its pool on both Saturday and Sunday and qualified for the Silver group play on Monday. The Boom split two matches on Monday to finish eighth in its bracket.

Meanwhile, a young Jobs Peak 14-1 (14-and-under) Pink began play seeded No. 49 out of 49 teams

"With three of seven members never having played a competitive match in their lives, I was naturally not quite sure how we would fare," coach Dan Hannah noted.

The team lost its first six matches, however, the scores were competitive for the most part.

"We scored 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 25 points in our six 25-point sets," Hannah added.

Pink came back to win two matches on Monday morning before facing a rival Northern Nevada Junior club team (under Douglas High varsity coach and Carson Valley Middle School coach Suzi Townsell). The closely contested finale was won by NNJ, 25-18, 20-25, 18-16.

Jobs Peak Volleyball is a small first-year club based in Carson Valley offering spring volleyball with small teams and fun instruction for younger players. Call Hannah, the club director, at 265-1711 for more information.

Jenkins and Hannah are the eighth and seventh and eighth grade coaches at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.