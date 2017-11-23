Jackson named Player of Year

Talyn Jackson has been honored as the Sierra League's co-Player of the Year for the Douglas High volleyball team.

Jackson, a four-year starter who has signed to play at Virginia Tech, shared the outstanding player award with Mary Redl-Harge of league champion Bishop Manogue. Hailey Hughes, a junior middle blocker, also received first-team recognition for Douglas (18-13 overall).

Jackson, who was a leader on the floor this season as a setter and outside hitter for the Tigers, has also been nominated for Gatorade's Nevada State Player of the Year consideration, according to coach Suzi Townsell.

"Talyn receiving the Sierra League Player of the Year recognition is more than well deserved," Townsell noted. "Over the last four years, watching her develop into an exceptional leader, dedicated mentor and motivating teammate while holding herself to the highest of standards has been incredible. I'm extremely happy for Talyn and only wish her the best in life which I know is going to be outstanding."

Jackson was a first-team selection on the Las Vegas Review-Journal NevadaPreps.com all-state first-team in 2016.

Manogue's Redl-Harge, a 6-foot senior, was credited with 29 kills for the Miners in their 3-2 win over Reno in the region tournament championship match.

Recommended Stories For You

Alex deMaranville was selected to the all-league second-team and Robyne Foster received honorable mention recognition for Douglas. Both are seniors.

Note: Marianna Bertolone, a first-team all-league performer as a freshman for Douglas in 2016, played this fall at Woodrow Wilson High in Washington, D.C., and has also been listed as a Gatorade Player of the Year award nominee. The Wilson Tigers finished 34-3 overall and as the District of Columbia state tournament runner-up earlier this month.