It’s been a long time for Douglas football

Three weeks between football games to begin the season isn't exactly what the Douglas High football team had in mind.

But that's what happened to the Tigers after their season opening 59-22 win over Sparks on Aug. 17 at Keith Roman Field. Douglas will play for the first time since then at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Hug.

After the win over Sparks, Douglas had a scheduled bye but was then supposed to play at Union Mine in El Dorado, California, last Friday. But due to a student safety issue, Union Mine decided to cancel the game.

"It's been a long time since we've played," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said. "We're anxious to get back on the field and compete."

In Hug, Douglas faces a team which opened the season last Friday with a 20-19 loss in overtime at Wooster. Hug led 13-0 at halftime and the difference of the game ended up being a missed extra point in overtime.

"They're pretty athletic," Monfiletto said. "They've got a lot of good athletes on their team."

Recommended Stories For You

While Hug will run out of a power set and a spread formation, its goal is simple and that's to play smashmouth football.

But Monfiletto said minimizing Hug's big plays will also be a key.

"They are going to run right at you," Monfiletto said.

On defense, Hug will bring a lot of pressure, so Monfiletto said gap integrity for his offensive line will be a key.

"Everything depends on the offensive line, those guys doing their job up front," Monfiletto said.

Monfiletto said another key will be his team controlling the tempo of the game.

"Offensively we need to control the clock and execute the game plan," he said.

Monfiletto said he believes his team can control the game as it goes along.

"Hopefully we've got more depth than they do," he said. "Hopefully we can wear them out."

Douglas will be led on offense by quarterback Colton Weidner, running back Gabe Wetzel, wingback Race Coman and receiver Cameron Swain.

Defensive leaders for Douglas include linemen Jose Ramirez, Andrew Browning and Chance Goheen, linebackers Gabe Wood and Josh Shaw and free safety Luke Gansberg.