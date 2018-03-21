Isaac Lewis wins MontBleu bout

Gardnerville Jiu Jitsu and MMA fighter Isaac Lewis remained undefeated on Feb. 24 when he stopped Tom Potts during a World Fighting Championships (WFC) 84 MMA, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu card at Stateline.

Lewis, 20, defeated Potts of South Lake Tahoe with a "rear naked choke" submission at 52 seconds in the first round in the octagon at MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa.

Lewis, representing West Coast Martial Arts and Machado Jiu Jitsu in Gardnerville, improved to 2-0 as the culmination of months of preparation for the fight.

Intense training for an MMA cage fight includes Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training, running, biking, cardio, weight training, boxing and wrestling, according to George Fujii, the Gardnerville West Coast owner school and 8th Degree Master Instructor and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt.

George FujiOwner Gardnerville West Coast8th Degree Master InstructorBrazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt

"Lewis did an outstanding job, was in top condition and overwhelmed and dominated his opponent," Fujii said. "I couldn't be more proud of this respectful, hard working young man. He has a bright future ahead."

Lewis immediately took it to his opponent. After taking a solid to the ribs Potts went for the takedown then Lewis controlled him on the ground and proceeded to strike and set up the submission, Fujii noted.

The fighter's MMA team of instructors and coaches for the fight included George Fujii, Shelbie Fujii and Alex Cich who have all been training for many years in mixed martial arts and continue to train and coach weekly at the West Coast Martial Arts school.

Lewis described the fight as "amazing" in a post on his Facebook page: "My opponent was very tough and hit me with some hard shots. Thank you so much to all my family, friends, coaches, training partners, everyone who supports me and makes this possible. … Another great WFC event and can't wait to be on the next one."

Lewis won his debut and celebrated his birthday on July 1, 2017 at the Carson Valley Inn in a 180-pound MMA fight against Casey Diaz of Fallon. Lewis finished off that win at 26 seconds of the first round.

Fujii explained that training at West Coast Martial Arts/ Machado Jiu Jitsu is available for anyone who is interested in learning the fundamentals to advanced elements of MMA "just for fun or to get in shape or to ultimately make the MMA team and compete."

Anyone interested in trying out for the MMA or Jiu Jitsu team or anyone interested in MMA training may contact Master Fujii at 782-8343 or at kjngeorge@westcoastgardnerville.com for more information.