Improved Douglas golf team takes third

A young and improved Douglas High boys golf team turned in its best performance of the season on Monday at its home Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

Four players cracked the top 20 on the individual leader board and the Tigers finished third as a team during a Sierra League tournament on the Ranch Course.

With the Northern 4A Region Tournament set for Monday and Tuesday, the Tigers are "Playing their best golf to date," according to coach Evan Evans.

"This has been a fun last few matches between Douglas, Carson and Damonte Ranch," Evans noted.

Douglas finished third with a 364 team score, its best showing so far during the league's tournament schedule. Carson finished fourth at 372 and Damonte Ranch was fifth at 373.

Tobin Mayotte shot an 88 to place 15th in the field for Douglas, followed closely by Jon-Paul McNamara at 90, Alex Garton 92) and Jack Smith 94. The latter three players placed 17th, 18th and 19th respectively. Smith's score was a personal best.

Mayotte is a third-year veteran of the Douglas team who finished 36th at last year's region tournament.

Galena took first-place in the team scoring with its 297 score, 10 shots better than Bishop Manogue. Individual medalist honors were shared by Galena's Connor Motherway and Manogue's Ollie Osborne, who both shot 1-under par 71. Motherway is the defending Northern 4A Region Tournament individual champion.

With the region tournament scheduled for two courses next week, Evans pointed out that the Tigers are still in contention to qualify as a team. Carson was third in the league standings with 13 points, Ahead of Damonte Ranch with 12 and Douglas with 11 coming into the final regular season tournament on Wednesday at The Club at ArrowCreek in Reno.

Four teams qualify for the two-day region tournament, which opens on Monday at 1 p.m. at Hidden Valley Country Club. The final round will be played on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Eagle Valley Golf Course (West Course).

Monday was a makeup from a tournament that was postponed on April 16 due to wet grounds at Genoa Lakes.

"The Douglas team would like to thank Chris Detsch and the Ranch Course staff for finding a day for our rescheduled match," Evans noted.