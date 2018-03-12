Hoyle, Foster lead Tigers past Carson

Jayden Foster doubled twice and sophomore Gage Hoyle pitched a complete game on Saturday to help lead the Douglas High baseball team to a 6-3 win at Carson during the annual Mike Bearman Memorial Preseason Tournament.

Douglas dropped a 10-9 decision against Fernley earlier in the day, however, the Tigers rebounded to defeat their arch rival at Ron McNutt Field. They compiled a 2-3 tournament record, including a 9-7 win over Central Catholic (Modesto) followed by a 13-3 loss against Spanish Springs on Friday.

Hoyle pitched the seven-inning distance, allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Hoyle got stronger as the game went on, as he allowed only two hits after the third inning and retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced, four by strikeout.

"The sophomore threw a big game," Douglas coach Don Amaral said. "He was solid all the way through, especially at the end. He was getting the ball up, but he made an adjustment and started to locate the ball down around the knees."

Hoyle threw 118 pitches, 70 for strikes. Carson's Kahle Good hit a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh, however, Hoyle retired the side on a pop fly to Brown at third base.

"He threw well in a scrimmage game so I said, 'Let's start him against Carson' so we thought he would do well," Amaral said.

Douglas grabbed an early 4-0 lead, but the Senators bounced back, cutting the lead to 4-2 on a two-run hit by Abel Carter. The Senators closed to 4-3 with a single run, only to see the Tigers score answer with two runs of their own in the fourth.

Foster hit 2-for-2 with two RBI, Ayden Murphy went 1-for-4 with one RBI, leadoff hitter Sean Dunkelman 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Chris Thacker 1-for-4, Zakary Korzeniewski 1-for-4 and Camden Brown 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Douglas scored three runs in the second inning. Korzeniewski led off with a single, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Elijah Lyons, Brown walked and Dunkelman singled to load the bases. Korzeniewski scored on a passed ball, Blake Murray drove one run home on a sacrifice fly and Foster followed with an RBI double to left field.

Douglas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Murray hit a one-out single, advanced to third when Foster doubled and Murphy followed with an RBI single to center field.

The Tigers extended their lead to 6-3 with two runs in the fourth when Brown singled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on an error. Dunkelman reach on the error and scored on Foster's sacrifice fly to center field.

Against Fernley, the Tigers led 6-1 after four innings, only to see the Vaqueros score three runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh. The Tigers were in position to win in the bottom of the seventh after they loaded the bases. They absorbed a tough break, Amaral noted, when an apparent ground ball single hit a base runner in the foot — the runner was out and the b run that scored was nullified.

"Errors cost us in the Fernley game," Amaral said. "We're still not sharp defensively, so we need to work on that. The top five, six guys in our order are hitting the ball; we just need to get defense and pitching."

For the weekend, leadoff hitter Andrew Rangel went 7-for-8 in four games for the Tigers. The junior missed the Carson game due to a pulled muscle.

Douglas is scheduled to play its home opener on Thursday, weather allowing, against McQueen in a 3:45 p.m. Northern 4A conference contest.