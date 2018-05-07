Homers lift Tigers past Galena, 4-1

Chloie Pratt and Haley Doughty hit home runs to help lead the Douglas High softball team to a 4-1 victory against Galena on Thursday afternoon in Minden.

Pratt's solo home run in the fourth inning tied the score 1-all and Doughty's homer highlighted a three-run sixth inning as Douglas (13-5 conference, 20-8-1) moved into a second-place tie with Bishop Manogue in the Northern 4A standings.

Alyssa Smokey also contributed an RBI double as part of the Tigers' sixth inning rally.

Senior Amanda Hoffman pitched a complete game five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks to earn the win in her final home game for the Tigers.

Kelli Bangert pitched the distance for Galena, allowed eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Douglas ended its regular season on Saturday with a double header against rival Carson (12-6, 17-11) in the state capital. The Manogue Miners, who finished with a doubleheader at winless Wooster, own the tie-breaker advantage over Douglas by virtue of two wins in head-to-head meetings).

The region tournament will be played May 10-12 at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno. Two teams will advance to the 4A state tournament on May 17-19, also at Bishop Manogue.