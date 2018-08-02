Holes in One at Genoa Lakes

The Lakes Course at Genoa Lakes Golf Club had some excitement recently during its Men's Member Guest tournament.

Steve Arnold and Gary Wood both fired holes in one just two groups apart on the 128-yard sixth hole.

They had to split the closest-to-the-pin prize.

According to Chris Detsch, PGA head golf professional at the Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes, it was a 26,000,000 to 1 possibility.

Wood and Arnold both used a 9-iron for their ace.

Also, recently Elizabeth Elwell fired a hole-in-one on the 77-yard, par-3 12th hole using a sand wedge at Genoa Lakes Golf Club Lakes Course.

Team wins by 2 strokes

Results from the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club's event held July 18. The format was a 4-man-one best ball plus one rotating score (Lone Ranger):

Flight A: First â€” Richard Brown, Fred Coons, Augie Martinez, Melvin Ness, 111; second â€” Mike Andrade, John Lewis, John Masiello, Nick Paul, 113; third â€” Gene Gaston, Marshall McCurdy, Henry Teague, Bogey.

Flight B: First â€” Greg Bentley, Ken Cuneo, Albert Giannotti, Skip Yokota, 118; second â€” Dick Brownfiled, Bill Hetherton, John Pearson, Bogey, 119; third â€” Duane Carroll, Rod Corbit, Steve Isaacson, Nils Sharpe, 124.

Closest to the pin: Blue No. 5 â€” Robey Willis; Blue No. 8 â€” Skip Yokota; Red No. 3 â€” John Lewis; Red No. 8 â€” Wade Walker.

Cha-Cha-Cha goes down to a tie-breaker

The following are the latest results for the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club.

Results from the 4-man Cha-Cha-Cha (one best ball, two best balls, three best balls, repeating) tournament held at Empire Ranch Golf Course last Wednesday:

Flight A (Net) First â€” Gene Gaston, Marshall McCurdy, Tom Sawyer and Henry Teague, 124 (won tie breaker): second â€” Steve Hinkley, Tom Teaders, Mike Vadnais and Bogey, 124.

Flight B

First: Steve Fagnant, Rene Ojeda,Jim Puryear and Andrew Warner, 112; Second: Dick Brownfield, Bill Hetherton, John Pearson and Bogey, 123.

Closest to the pin: Blue No. 5 â€” Fred Coons; Blue No. 8 and White No. 4 â€” Ray Huntley; White No. 8 â€” Tom Sawyer.

The following are the results for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club's individual stroke play event held July 22.

Flight A (Net) First: Fred Coons, 70; second: Dan Essary, 71; third: Frank Ramirez, Marc Menezes, Chris Willing, David Morris, 72. Flight B

First: Brent Holdernman, David Thorne, 68. Third â€” Brick Ludington, 69.

Closest to the pin: Hole No. 1 â€” Chris Willing. Hole No. 18 â€” Frank Ramirez.

Modified Stableford at CV men's club

The following are the latest results for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club.

The format was 2-man team with a Modified Stableford scoring on July 29.

First was Neil Notley and Robert Buker with 82 points.

Second was Roger Hala and Marc Menezes with 81 points.

Third was Bill Allen and Fred Coons with 74 points.

Fourth was Mike Davis and Augie Martinez with 73 points.

Closest to the pin was Nick Sutter on hole 1 and Sandy Martin on hole 18.