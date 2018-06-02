High Sierra Fly Casters host Ladies’ Fly Fishing Clinic on July 7

If anyone thinks fly fishing is a man's sport, please think again. The High Sierra Fly Casters, a local club that seeks to build the appreciation and skills of fly fishing here in Carson Valley, is sponsoring a Ladies' Fly Fishing Clinic on July 7 to introduce newcomers to the art and sport of fly fishing.

Amy Kileen is the driving force behind this effort, with strong support from the High Sierra Fly Casters, which is interested in expanding the understanding and enjoyment of the sport. The goal of the clinic is to teach women about the sport's equipment, flies, skills and to give participants a better appreciation of conservation considerations surrounding fly fishing.

The Ladies' Fly Fishing Clinic will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tahoe/Douglas Elk's Club in the Gardnerville Ranchos, 1227 Kimmerling Rd.

The class has already reached its limit of 30 participants, however, a waiting list available.

Amy is a member of the High Sierra Fly Casters (HSFC), Carson City Fly Fishers, Tahoe-Truckee Fly Fishers and the Kern River Fly Fishers (KRFF) and Southern Sierra Fly Fishers in California. She is a volunteer instructor for the Nevada Division of Wildlife's Angling Division.

Amy is a retired eighth grade English teacher who recently moved to Minden from California for the outdoor activities. While a teacher, she concluded each year's classes with a "Trout in the Classroom Release" field trip on the Kern River and provided onsite clinics to teach fly fishing skills and conservation. She was president of KRFFs for four years, and active in other clubs and shooting sports in California.

The women's clinic will last eight hours, with six stations to teach essential elements of the sport: casting, knot tying, fly tying, entomology, conservation, equipment and gear and will conclude with a hands-on fishing experience at Mitch Pond in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

All aspects of the sport will be explored, equipment will be supplied on loan, and all students and most instructors will be women. Participants in the clinic need a Nevada fishing license and should dress appropriately for the weather.

The entomology class will discuss what forms of insect life attract trout during different seasons. The fly tying class will teach participants how to tie artificial examples of those insects. And the conservation station will show women how to handle the fish without injuring them so they can be returned safely to the water.

The conservation station will also teach etiquette that is important to fly fishing: minimize air exposure of fish, know the fishing laws, respect property rights, give adequate space to other fishers, and wade in a stream only when necessary — and why.

HSFC and Amy think learning how to cast correctly is an important part of introducing women to the sport. She is a graduate of the Pasadena Fly Casting club's "teach the teachers" class, and will offer her abundant knowledge of various casts including the roll cast, the pick up and lay down, and the false cast.

Knots are an essential part of fly fishing and Celine Bayla from Southern Sierra Fly Fishers in Kernville, Calif., will be teaching knot tying.

Teresa Adams, a fly fishing guide from the Kern River Fly Fishing Club, along with Liz Weirauch, a fishing guide and owner of the Angler's Edge Fly Fishing shop in Gardnerville, will teach casting.

It is noteworthy that the Orvis tackle company is now marketing specifically to women, who represent the "new fly fishing population," and it is clear more and more women are breaking into fly fishing.

For this clinic, Alex Ramirez of Outdoor Specialty Products in Truckee will provide fly fishing gear from Sage, Rio and Redington for the ladies to preview.

Amy hopes some of the results of the clinic will be a greater awareness of the outdoors and an understanding that it is welcoming to women. She will invite two "Casting for Recovery" retreats from California and Nevada, (a three-day retreat for women who have, or are recovering from breast cancer) to join the Ladies' Day Clinic.

Participants who want to continue with the sport will find that there are entry-level equipment packages available from various suppliers at a reasonable price.

Contact Amy at amyflycaster@gmail.com to let her know of your interest and to register.