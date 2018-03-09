Herrick plays last game for Hornets

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick closed out his four-year career with the Hornets on Tuesday when he scored one point (1-for-2 from the free throw line) and grabbed one offensive rebound in a 71-67 loss against Portland State at the Big Sky Conference Tournament at the Reno Events Center. Sacramento State trailed 36-18 late in the first half and 40-25 at the intermission, but rallied to cut the deficit to a single point in the final five minutes of regulation. On Saturday night, Herrick was in the starting lineup, played a career-high 15 minutes and had four points (2-for-6 from the field), three rebounds and one steal in Sacramento State's 88-77 Senior Night win against Northern Colorado at The Nest.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent struck out nine batters on Saturday in the Wolf Pack's 16-3 victory at the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah. The junior right-hander pitched a five-inning complete game, allowed three runs (all earned) on eight hits and walked none. On Sunday, Sargent pitched three complete innings, allowed two runs (both unearned) on five hits and was tagged with the decision in a 16-3 loss against Montana. Sargent had three strikeouts and no walks in the game. Sargent now has a 3-5 season record. Nevada's softball team is scheduled to make its season home debut on Wednesday with a noon double header against Sacramento State at Christina M. Hixson Softball Park in Reno.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann hit 1-for-4 with one stolen base and scored a first-inning run to give the Lumberjacks an early lead in their 3-1 victory over Cal State San Marcos in game one of a double header on Saturday in San Marcos, Calif. She played catcher in both games of the twin-bill. Sonnemann also hit 1-for-2 with one run scored on Friday in a 6-4 opening game loss in a double header against San Marcos.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan started at third base and hit 3-for-3 with one RBI for the Tigers on Saturday in the second game of a double header, a 10-2 loss against Iowa Western in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Swan hit No. 5 in the order behind Douglas grad Shaena Robinson.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College, 2016 Douglas graduate: The sophomore center fielder hit 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored Saturday for the Tigers in their season-opening 6-2 loss against Iowa Western.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster played catcher and hit 2-for-5 with two runs scored on Sunday in the Wolf Pack's 13-8 Mountain West Conference victory against New Mexico in Albuquerque. On Friday, Foster came up as a pinch-hitter and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive one run home as the Wolf Pack took a 7-4 lead en route to a 9-5 win over the Lobos.

HADEN KELLER — Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho), 2017 Douglas graduate: Keller hit 1-for-3 with a run-scoring triple in the third inning on Monday in a 10-7 loss at home against Central Washington in the second game of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference double header. Keller also went 2-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in game two of a double header against Central Washington on Saturday.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.