Herrick, Hornets to play in Big Sky tourney

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 senior, scored four points (2-for-3 from the field) and grabbed one rebound on Saturday in the Hornets' 77-74 loss against Southern Utah in Cedar City. Sacramento State will play in the 12-team Big Sky Conference Tournament, which begins on Tuesday at the Reno Events Center in Reno.

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior played left field, stole one base and scored a run in the third inning on Friday in Humboldt State's 4-1 loss against Cal State Stanislaus in game two of a doubleheader in McKinleyville, Calif. Sonnemann played catcher and drew one walk for the Lumberjacks in their 2-1 opening game win.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer hit 3-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored on Feb. 10 in a 15-2 second-game victory against Occidental College in Los Angeles. Meyer was also 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning of the opener of the doubleheader, a game the Bruins lost 5-4 in eight innings. The sophomore outfielder is hitting .421 through six games for the Bruins this season.

TRACK & FIELD

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colo.), 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown placed eighth and scored one team point in the men's weight throw (52-feet, 2-inches) on Friday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Golden, Colo. The redshirt junior also finished 12th in the shot put with a mark of 46-10¼ on Saturday.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.