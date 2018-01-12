Herrick contributes for Hornets

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 junior, saw 10 minutes of action and connected on his only shot of the game for a total of two points on Jan. 4 in the Hornets' 69-68 Big Sky Conference loss at Idaho. His field goal on a jump shot enabled Sacramento State to cut Idaho's lead to 41-36 with 16:39 left in the second half. Herrick also had two points and two rebounds on Saturday in Sacramento State's 82-67 loss at Eastern Washington.

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had six points and three rebounds for the Flames in a 74-60 Great Plains Athletic Conference defeat at Briar Cliff (Sioux City, Iowa) on Jan. 3.

