Hernandez rolls 612 series for Douglas bowlers

Anthony Hernandez rolled a 612 series on Monday to provide a highlight for the Douglas Bowling Club in its 29-16 High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program loss against Galena.

Hernandez, a sophomore, registered game scores of 186-202-224 at Coconut Bowl in Sparks to lead the Douglas club team, which is comprised of 10 Douglas County high school students.

Coupled with its 36-9 loss last Saturday against Carson at Wink's Silver Strike in the Gardnerville Ranchos, Douglas now stands with a season record of 2-2. The second-year team was competitive in both of the losses, according to coach David Dickey.

"The kids were in every match, we just weren't able to close the door," Dickey said. "It was the same against Carson. We were in every match."

Cassandra Lyle won all three of her matches to provide three points against Galena. She finished with a 345 series.

Angela Miller, a senior, registered games of 170-162-145 against Carson.

Recommended Stories For You

"We have a young team; one senior and two juniors, and the rest are freshmen and sophomores," Dickey said. "We have some good kids coming out of the junior program, so our future looks good."

The next date on the schedule for Douglas is Jan. 17 against North Valleys at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

The HDIBP consists of teams representing high schools in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Douglas County. Bowling is not a formal Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sport.