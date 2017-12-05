Hansen, Marchegger run well at Foot Locker

Sierra Lutheran High School's Teagan Hansen and Jared Marchegger closed out their cross country season on Saturday with strong performances at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional in Walnut, Calif.

Hansen placed seventh in the sophomore division race and Marchegger finished 70th in the seeded boys race during a meet that attracted runners from around the West. Hansen finished with a time of 16:54 over a challenging 5,000-meter course at Mt. San Antonio College on a sunny and 67-degree day. Marchegger ran 16:52 in the elite seeded boys race that had 122 finishers. A total of runners finished the sophomore boys race.

Marchegger was the second fastest Nevada runner in the seeded boys race, behind only 3A state champion William Fallini-Haas from Spring Creek.

The Sierra Lutheran junior won his second Nevada 2A state individual championship last month. Hansen took fifth-place at the state meet.

Kashon Harrison, a junior at Kirtland Central High School (Fruitland, N.M.) won the seeded boys race in 15:38.4.

Claudia Lane, a junior at Malibu High School (Malibu, Calif.) defended her West Regional title and won the race by more than a minute in 16.59.6.

The top 10 boys and top 10 girls in the seeded races qualified to run this Saturday in the 39th annual Foot Locker National Finals at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Wade Meddles of Sierra Lutheran in 2009 and Bryan Carroll of Douglas High in 1981 are the only two Carson Valley runners to qualify for the Foot Locker national meet.