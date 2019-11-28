Hannah retires as Douglas girls tennis coach

Douglas High School girls tennis coach Dan Hannah announced last weekend that he was retiring from atop the helm of Tiger girls tennis.

“It has been an honor to captain such a wonderful set of young adults in their exploration of a wonderful sport,” said Hannah.

After six years in charge of the program, Hannah steps away to spend more time with his family.

“As much fun as it has been through the years, literally an accomplishment of a lifelong dream of mine, time marches on and summers and fall adventures call to me,” Hannah said. “Thank you all for making these years a memorable time! I will miss you all. … I will be 63 years old in a week, and have decided the time commitment of fall high school sports no longer fits my family and personal plans.”

While serving as head coach, Hannah put together a regular season record of 53-20 over his six years, including a state championship appearance as a team in 2014.

Hannah also had a state singles qualifier in both 2014 and 2015 while adding a doubles state qualifier in 2014 and sending two doubles teams to state in 2015.