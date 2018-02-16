Haden Keller hitting .294

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASEBALL

HADEN KELLER — Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho), 2017 Douglas graduate: Keller is off to a strong start in his freshman season, as the left fielder is currently hitting .294 with one home run and four RBI through five games. On Saturday, he singled and scored one run then hit a two-run single to cap Northwest Nazarene's nine-run ninth inning rally in an 11-3 win at Chico State. The Nighthawks trailed 3-2 going to the top of the ninth before Keller scored to provide a 5-3 lead. Keller hit 3-for-5 for the game.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent pitched 2.2 innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) for the Wolf Pack in a 16-8 loss against Long Beach State on Friday at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Sargent had three strikeouts and no walks. The Wolf Pack committed seven errors in the game.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior catcher drove in one run for the Lumberjacks in their 4-2 win against Cal State Dominguez Hills last Saturday in Carson, Calif.

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran a personal record time of 9:40.98 for 3,000 meters Saturday at the University of Washington's Husky Classic indoor meet in Seattle. The time was 10 seconds faster than her previous best set on the same Dempsey Indoor Center track two weeks before and enabled her to move up to No. 5 on the Wolf Pack's all-time indoor list of best performances. The Wolf Pack will compete at the Mountain West Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 22-24 in Albuquerque, N.M.

BASKETBALL

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick had three rebounds in two minutes of court time for the Hornets in a 71-69 overtime loss at Montana on Saturday. Two of his rebounds came on the defensive end in the final minute of regulation. Two nights before, the 6-foot-10 senior had one point and two rebounds in a 92-76 defeat at Montana State.

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored 11 points for the Flames last Friday in an 88-60 win at home against Nebraska Christian College.

DYLAN HINKS — Feather River College (Quincy, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Hinks scored two points (1-for-1 from the field) on Saturday in Feather River's 103-80 Golden Valley Conference win at home against College of the Redwoods.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.