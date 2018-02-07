Grizzlies take Tigers outside

Moses Wood and Spencer Conatser combined to score 45 points to help lead Galena High to a 72-53 Sierra League boys basketball victory against Douglas on Tuesday night at Randy Green Court.

Wood, a 6-foot-8 senior who is set to play for Division 1 Tulane in the future, had a double-double with 23 points (two dunks, two 3-pointers) and 12 rebounds to lead the way. And Contaser added 22 as Galena (10-5 league, 15-8 overall) sank 11 shots from 3-point range and moved into sole possession of second-place in the league standings.

Douglas (6-9 league, 8-16 overall) was tied at 16-all after one quarter in its Senior Night contest. The Tigers only trailed 36-29 at halftime.

The Grizzlies pulled away in the third quarter when four players combined to knock down six shots from beyond the 3-point arc that pushed the lead to 58-40. Trae Thomson and Schuyler Louie each had a pair of 3-pointers while Conatser dished out three assists during the quarter. Louie and Thomson buried threes from the top of the key during a one-minute stretch when the Grizzlies extended their lead to 56-38.

Ian Ozolins scored 13 points and Justin Lopez 12 to lead the Tigers in their Senior Night game. The two seniors grabbed eight rebounds each.

Jason Gray contributed seven points, including a three ball that tied the score at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers led three times in the game, 2-0 on a Matt Hanifan layup, 8-7 on a drive by Andrew Collins and 10-9 when Kane Hoyopatubbi converted a steal into a layup.

Douglas concludes its regular season tonight with a 7 p.m. game at Carson's Winter Homecoming. The Tigers are assured of the league's No. 4 seed for the region tournament and opens on Wednesday at the High Desert League champion, either Spanish Springs or Reno.

Galena leads Damonte Ranch by one game in the Sierra race to host a first-round region tournament. The Grizzlies visit Damonte Ranch tonight.

Note: Wood, who had six assists and four blocked shots, signed in November to play at Tulane. His father, David Wood, played for the Nevada Wolf Pack and later played nine NBA seasons, including two stints with the Golden State Warriors in 1994-95 and 1995-96. … Braden Dufloth had 12 points and 12 rebounds (five offensive) plus five steals for the Douglas freshman team in its 56-53 win at Galena on Tuesday. Brayden Worthington also scored 10 for the Tigers.