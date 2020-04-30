Grant signs for a chance to keep playing ball

Douglas High middle infielder Austin Grant reaches full extension to snag a line drive in March. Grant has signed to continue playing baseball at York College next season in York, Nebraska.

Ron Harpin

Despite losing his junior season to a knee injury and most of his senior season to circumstances outside his control, Douglas High’s Austin Grant is still heading off to play college baseball next season.

The Tigers’ middle infielder successfully rehabbed an ACL and meniscus tear in his left knee from his junior football season and earned a spot on the York College team next spring.

York College is in York, Nebraska, and plays at the NAIA level in the Kansas City Athletic Conference (KCAC).

Grant will join the Panthers with not only hopes of continuing his baseball career, but also studying in a field he’s been interested in.

“Baseball and biology,” said Grant. “This school contacted me and they had both so I was really intrigued by that. I get to do both things that I wanted to do.”

Grant added that he had looked at other programs that would have been geared toward picking baseball or biology, but being able to do both was one of the biggest determining factors in choosing York.

The outgoing Tiger said he hasn’t had the chance to visit the campus yet, but has garnered enough interest from virtual talks with coaches to feel it was the right decision to move to the Midwest.

“I looked a lot of stuff up online because I couldn’t visit so I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t heading into something I was unsure of,” Grant said.

The newest Panther said he’s been staying active with home workout plans designed by his stepmother, who is a personal trainer, and is eagerly awaiting a chance at a full season back on the diamond.

With his experience as a middle infielder, Grant said his main goal in rehabbing his knee was to keep his speed and lateral quickness in order to track down hard hit grounders that come back up the middle.

“Since I couldn’t play last year it kind of hit a little harder. I’ve been playing with these kids my whole life,” said Grant of losing his final season.

Even with missing out on most of his final high school baseball season, the ability to continue playing a sport he picked up when he was four has pushed Grant to be even more determined than ever when his next season rolls around.