 GOLDEN IN SAN FRANCISCO | RecordCourier.com

GOLDEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Belinda Grant Photography

Carson Valley Soccer Club Quakes girls soccer team won its U17 age group on Memorial Day at the 30th San Francisco Evolution Cup. The Quakes were 4-0-1 over three days at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, capped by a 2-0 win in the finals on May 28. More than 300 teams participated in the tournament.