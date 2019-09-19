Genoa Lakes Ladies’ Golf Club crowns champions

Twenty-four members in four flights competed for the 2019 Genoa Lakes Ladies’ Golf Club championship title during two rounds played at the Ranch and Lakes courses on Sept. 10 and 12. Peggy Lyon won the tournament with a two-day gross score of 180. Second place honors went to Sherrie Millichap who scored 183. Flight winners were: 1st flight – Jo Hudson; 2nd flight – Jeanne Fadem (1st), Sarah Flanagan (2nd), Gail Taylor (3rd); 3rd flight – Wendy Oleson (1st), Jackie Aynesworth (2nd); and 4th flight – Claire Koeper (1st).

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies’ Golf Club is open to women golfers age 18 and over. For information, contact club president, Sondie Goldstone, at 415-794-8785 or email genoaladiesgolf@gmail.com.

Douglas hosting senior games

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation is hosting its inaugural Douglas County Senior Games on Oct. 14-18 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Athletes 50 years of age and better, will be competing in individual and team events for an opportunity to earn a Gold, Silver or Bronze medals.

The games will consist of Corn-Hole, Fitness/Weightlifting, Shuffleboard, Table Tennis, Pickleball, Track and Field, Racquetball, Badminton and Basketball skills. These games are dedicated to competition and fellowship, with the focus on fun and doing your best regardless of the outcome. Registration runs through Oct. 4, and the price is $15 per event/team.

This event is co-sponsored by Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Young at Heart, and Carson Valley Medical Center. These sponsorships allow our Sport Program to promote active living and vitality within the Carson Valley and surrounding areas.

Sign up today at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center or https://www.douglascountynv.gov/.