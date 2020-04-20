Garren keeps baseball in his plans for the future

Douglas High's Adam Garren throws a pitch earlier this season. Garren signed to continue playing baseball with Diablo Valley College next season.

Ron Harpin

Though his senior season has been put on hold, Douglas High’s Adam Garren knows there is more baseball in his future after signing to play collegiately with Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California in late March.

After 11 years playing on the diamond, Garren will join the Vikings in the fall and get a chance to play at the school where his dad also attended.

For Garren, the chance to play collegiate baseball is something he’s considered for a while.

“It’s definitely been a lifelong goal of mine and I’ve worked hard through everything that I’ve gone through,” said Garren. “It’s really nice to be able to know that I’ll have somewhere to go back and do what I love, and play the sport of baseball.”

Getting drawn into DVC

Diablo Valley College, or DVC, plays in the Big 8 Conference inside of the CCCAA (California Community College Athletic Association) alongside programs like Sacramento City College, Folsom Lake and American River College – to name a few.

Garren said the campus and the coaches were the biggest reason he chose DVC along with having family present in the area.

“Everything about the area,” said Garren. “It felt like the right place to go. … A little familiarity down there. My dad grew up down there and went to school there.”

With his senior season getting impeded by factors outside of anyone’s control, Garren said he’s been staying disciplined to his practice routines in order to keep training for his next season.

“I try to get work in everyday, about an hour or so,” said Garren. “I’ll hit a couple buckets off the tee or I’ll go do a workout.”

Staying in shape and keeping his mechanics in rhythm has turned into Garren’s regular season for 2020.

“Yeah, it’s definitely difficult, but as long as I can get out and play the game then I’m happy,” Garren said. “I was definitely looking forward to this season a lot, but nothing you can really do about it – just see the positives and keep working.”

The outgoing senior had driven in three runs in six games this season at the plate and struck out six batters in two appearances on the hill.

Along with continuing to play baseball, Garren says he plans to study psychology once he steps foot on campus in the Bay Area.