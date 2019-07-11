Gardnerville resident Susan Cowan wins gold at Senior Games

Gardnerville resident Susan Cowan brought home the gold medal in tennis from the 2019 National Senior Games. The event was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June.

To qualify for the event, Cowan had to participate in the Nevada State Senior Games tournament which was held in Las Vegas in September. Cowan took first place in that event and based on that result and other recent tournaments played, Cowan entered the national event in the women’s 65 to 69 division as the second seed.

To win the gold medal, Cowan played five matches during the event. The most difficult aspect of her quest came on a final day where she had to play the semifinal match back to back with the final with barely one hour to rest against two very tough opponents.

In the semifinal, Cowan prevailed against Poly Edward of Connecticut with set scores of 7-5 and 6-4. The final match was against Barbara Maxam of New Mexico, where Cowan won, 7-6 and 6-4.

The next National Senior Games will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in March 2021. Cowan is already looking forward to participating in that event.