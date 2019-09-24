Galena ties Douglas girls soccer in final moments

In soccer, they say you’re most vulnerable in the moments right after you score.

Hosting a 9-1 Galena team Tuesday night, Douglas broke a scoreless tie in the 75th minute when Dana Merriam deflected in a cross from Madi Smalley out on the right wing.

The ball trickled past the Grizzlies’ keeper as the Tiger sideline erupted with cheers.

However, the Grizzlies took advantage of a quick mental lapse from the Tigers and tied the game at 1-1 two minutes later in the 77th minute when Isabella Flocchini found the back of the net for Galena, ending the contest in a 1-1 draw.

“A tie is not good enough,” said Robles. “I think we were still caught up in the goal moment. Every game is a learning experiene. That is an easy fix.”

Robles wasn’t overly concerned with the result. In fact, he was motivated because his focus remains on the postseason.

“I don’t think we caught the rhythm we wanted,” said Robles. “We saw the best of them, but they haven’t seen the best of us and for me as a coach that’s exciting to see.

“We know how the Vegas teams are. We know what we have to do to be there. The girls know that and we should have won this game, but that’s soccer.”

It marks the two teams’ first meeting since November 3 of last season when the Grizzlies bested the Tigers for the 4A Northern Regional title before going on to fall in the state finals.

Douglas also made the state tournament, but fell to Palo Verde in the opening round.

Galena tallied another shot on goal before the final whistle blew, but it didn’t cause much of a scare to the Tiger defense.

Douglas spent a majority of the second half trying to establish rhythm in the midfield in order to work the ball up to its forwards.

A couple of Tiger turnovers on defense were quickly nullified with stops, allowing Douglas to push the ball up field.

Douglas had a scoring chance on a free kick in the 68th minute that found the head of Amelia Cochran, but it went wide of the net.

For Robles, instituting a new plan of approach on offense is still growing on his team.

“On our final third we just have to do a better job, but I’m excited for this future,” said Robles.

The contest with Galena marks the Tigers’ second Sierra Legaue contest after taking down Wooster 6-0 Saturday.

UP NEXT: Douglas (6-4-1) will head to Reno Saturday to tangle with Bishop Manogue (5-6, 1-1), who is coming off a 3-2 loss to Carson.