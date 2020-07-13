Galena runner takes Ponderosa Ridge Rug

Matthew Gordon of Reno has been one of the front-runners among Northern Nevada high school cross country runners for the last two years, and on Saturday, he led a field of 26 participants in the 46th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run trail race.

Gordon, 17, emerged as the overall winner against a quality field of runners, running a junior division record time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 53 seconds over the highly challenging 9.5-mile course from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury. Overall, 26 participants completed the course.

Gordon, the 2018 NIAA state champion as a sophomore at Galena High School and two-time Northern 4A region champion, surged to an early lead along with Reno’s Lupe Cabada as they climbed nearly 2,000 vertical feet on the first half of the course. Todd Rose and Luis Barraza pursued the leaders for about four miles in what developed into one of the closest Ridge Run races in recent years.

“We got a nice rhythm going and we caught them shortly after the top,” said Rose, a Bay Area high school teacher who has run for West Valley Track Club masters championship cross country teams in 2017 and 2019. “He (Gordon) is young and had never run that course before, so I didn’t think he’d be strong enough (to continue the fast pace) … but he was.”

Gordon went on to break the course junior record set in 1985 by South Tahoe High graduate Roger Dix (later a Cal State Chico standout). Rick Gentry set the course record of 1:01:23 in 1986.

Cabada, the reigning Reno Journal Jog champion, finished second in 1:14:03. Rose, 47, of San Francisco finished third in 1:14:25, ahead of Luis Barraza of Reno in 1:14:45. Robin DeSota, 53, of Zephyr Cove, a Ridge Run veteran who completed a climb of Mt. Everest in 2019, finished fifth in 1:33:46.

Sarah Raitter, 47, of Reno finished sixth overall and as the first woman. Lauren Matheou was the second woman to finish and 10th overall in 1:54:03.

– Courtesy Dave Price

Carson Valley Men’s Club tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a Red, White and Blue ABCD teams tournament on Sunday, July 5.

The teams and groups were created by a blind draw after the completion of play.

The team of Bill Allen, Bob Buker, Bruce Sandford and Matthew Budjako won the team tournament.

The team of Nick Sutter, Harry Collins, Allen Hopper and Gary Carsten took second place. Neil Notley, Richard Torok, Donald Dick, and Larry Lockwood took third place followed by Chris Jenkins, Don Henderson, Augie Martinez and John Guidicatti in fourth place. The closest to the pin contest was won by Bill Allen on hole No. 1 and Frank Ramirez on hole No. 18. Group B composed of Bob Buker, Harry Collins, Mike Davis, Roger Hala, Don Henderson,Frank Ramirez, Richard Torok and David Wittman won the best group.contest.

Sapien takes master’s honors at Silver Oak

Jim Sapien fired a one-under par 70 for the low gross score at the Sunday Men’s Club monthly masters tournament July 5 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Sapien with 68, followed by Francisco Delaparra with 69, Dennis Baughman with 70 and Michael Moriarty with 71.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), William Kapczynski and David Messer tied for first with 72. Jeff Cloutier, Dennis Klenczar, Adam Koehm and Eric Sorensen tied for third with 75.

In the third flight, Eric Moormann led the way with 70, followed by Don Fox with 71. Ryan Balik, Bryce Nolan, Jordan Payette and Kelly Pingel tied for third with 72.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry.

Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.