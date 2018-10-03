Fridayâ€™s Douglas-Galena game a key one in Sierra League

It's already time to throw out the much-used term playoff implications when it comes to the Douglas High football team.

When Douglas (3-2, 1-0) hosts Galena (1-5, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Sierra League contest, it will be a game that will have playoff implications for both teams. The winning team on Friday will already set itself up nicely for a playoff spot â€” and maybe even a first round playoff game at home.

Douglas is coming off a 42-14 win at Wooster in Sierra League opener while Galena won at Carson, 24-20.

"My expectation is to go in there and play to our ability and win," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said of Friday's Homecoming game.

Against Wooster last Friday, the Tigers effectively only had three possession in the first half, scoring on two of them. Douglas went on to rout Wooster in the second half when it didn't have to punt.

"The kids played hard," Monfiletto said. "I thought defensively we played well. I thought offensively we executed the game plan."

Colton Weidner continued his outstanding all-around play at quarterback for Douglas, completing 12-of-16 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, a 30-yard scoring pass to Race Coman.

For the season Weidner has completed 46-of-85 passes for 553 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 201 yards for a 6.9 average and three scores.

Trevor Kruger emerged as a rushing threat for Douglas against Wooster with 18 carries for 131 yards and two scores. He now has 285 yards and three TDs on the season.

Coman also scored twice for Douglas, Josh Shaw scored on a five-yard run and Chris Flores had a 70-yard touchdown for the Tigers.

Douglas did all this behind an offensive line that didn't allow a sack.

"The offensive line had a great day," Monfiletto said.

Monfiletto also said Shaw and Gabe Wood at inside linebacker and Luke Gansberg at free safety had outstanding games for Douglas.

Against Carson, Galena's Alex Laird went 11-for-22 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Laird threw for 212 yards in the first half.

On defense, Max Yang intercepted three passes against the Senators.

Galena also has an excellent two-way player in Michael Dennis at running back and middle linebacker, who did plenty of damage on both sides of the ball against Carson.

"They're a wide open offense," Monfiletto said. "They offer some challenges. I thought they played real well against Carson. I thought they made some strides offensively."