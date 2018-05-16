Freshmen perform well at region golf

Douglas High freshman Jon-Paul McNamara carded a season-best opening round score on Monday and went on to finish with an overall score of 183, good for 31st place at the Northern 4A Region Boys Golf Tournament.

McNamara shot 89 during the first round at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno and followed up with a 93 on Tuesday at Eagle Valley Course (West Course) in Carson City. It was a solid performance, considering this was his first region tournament appearance, according to Douglas coach Evan Evans.

"His iron game was solid, but he struggled with putting throughout the round," Evans said of McNamara's performance on Monday. "I was very pleased with the score considering his inconsistent putting."

The second day was almost a "mirror image," the coach added.

"We made a slight adjustment with his putting stance on day two that helped down the stretch," Evans explained. "The adjustment with his stance was more the mental side. It took his thoughts away from doubt and lack of confidence with his putting and made him think about where the ball is in relation to his stance. Jon-Paul is a good putter, but his confidence was just down a little from day one. Just having something else to focus on as he addressed his putt helped.

"Jon-Paul gained valuable experience and this will pay dividends as he progresses through his high school career. He was not happy with his day two round, but as time passes and he looks back, he played really well."

Another freshman, Alex Garton, shot a 36-hole total of 196 to finish 39th for the Tigers. Garton opened with a 93 at Hidden Valley and had an opportunity to finish at 89 with a putt for birdie on No. 18.

"His round at Hidden Valley was solid," Evans said of Garton. "He, too, struggled at times with his putting, but that happens."

Galena and Bishop Manogue's finished first and second in the team standings and qualified for the NIAA 4A State Tournament, which is set for Monday and Tuesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson.

Galena finished the 36-hole tournament with a score of 593 (292-301) and Manogue finished with a total of 605.

Galena freshman Ian Gilligan shot 2-under par 142 to edge Manogue's Ollie Osborne by one shot for individual medalist honors. Connor Motherway of Galena, the defending champion, shot 148 to finish third.