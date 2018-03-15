Freshmen lead Tigers in opener

Freshmen John-Paul McNamara and Alex Garton led the Douglas High boys team to a fourth-place finish in its season opening Sierra League tournament on Monday in Reno.

McNamara placed 18th on the individual leaderboard and Garton was 20th on a sunny day at Lakeridge Golf Course.

Recent winter weather has made conditions difficult for Northern 4A spring programs, fourth-year Douglas coach Evan Evans pointed out.

"The weather has not been kind to us," Evans said. "Most teams have only had a few practices on the course and have just been working indoors as best we can."

Evans added he was pleased with the results the Tigers turned in to start the season.

"I was very pleased, all things considered," he said. "My freshmen really played well for their first time in a tournament and never playing the Lakeridge course."

Douglas carded a team score of 414 to finish fourth. Galena edged Bishop Manogue, 306-307, to capture the team title. Scores are comprised by the totals of each team's top four players.

"This was our best team finish in a season and a half," Evans said.

The next league tournament is scheduled to be held on Monday at Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno. Douglas is hosting a league tournament on April 16 at The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes at 1 p.m.