Freshmen lead Tigers at Hidden Valley

Freshmen Jon-Paul McNamara and Alex Garton cracked the top 20 on the individual leaderboard to lead the Douglas High boys golf team on Monday during a Sierra League tournament at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno.

McNamara carded a score of 92 to finish 17th and Garton shot 93 to finish tied for 18th on an ideal spring day.

"Conditions finally turned for the golfers; we have battled poor weather and cancellations all season," Douglas coach Evan Evans noted. "Coming off spring break, the team struggled early with consistent play. By the back nine, they had settled in and their play improved."

As a team, the Tigers finished fifth with a score of 382 on a day when 10 strokes separated third and fifth. Galena carded a 297 to edge Bishop Manogue by one shot.

Manogue's Ollie Osborne earned individual medalist honors with his 66.

Douglas will host a league tournament on Monday at Genoa Lakes. A noon shotgun start is scheduled on The Ranch Course in a makeup of a tournament that was postponed two weeks ago due to weather.