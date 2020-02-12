Free Carson City youth basketball clinic set Feb. 29

Capital City Hoops, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a free basketball clinic for boys and girls in grades second through eighth grade. The event will be held Feb. 29 at Carson High School.

This event is broken into two, one-hour sessions. Grades second through fifth grade will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and grades sixth through eighth will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

There is a limit of 100 campers per session. All boys and girls interested in basketball, are encouraged to join the fun and show us your skills.

The one-hour session will include ball handling, footwork and other fundamentals of basketball.

The camp is hosted by head coach of the Carson High varsity boys’ basketball team, Jordan Glover and founder of Capital City Hoops. Assisting him at the camp are former Division I basketball players and CHS varsity players.

Glover is committed to giving back to the community.

“I want to provide a fun free opportunity for the youth of Carson City to see what basketball is all about,” Glover said.

Registration forms will be provided at the door along with liability forms. We ask that campers arrive 15 minutes early for registration. Each player should bring their own ball to use, but make sure it is marked clearly with your player’s name.

Capital City Hoops is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing the youth of Northern Nevada with the best basketball experience available in a safe, friendly, and educational environment.

For information, visit our website at www.carsoncapitalcityhoops.com or email Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us