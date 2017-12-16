Fourth quarter run lifts Reed girls to victory

Ashlynn Campbell provided a spark Friday night when the Douglas High girls basketball team put 21 first-quarter points on the scoreboard against high-powered Reed.

And even though the Tigers were able to hang close through three quarters, the co-High Desert League leading Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter on their way to a 58-46 victory.

Douglas (1-3 league, 3-6 overall) trailed 41-40 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter only to see Reed (4-0, 6-1) score 12 unanswered points to take charge of the Northern 4A crossover contest at Randy Green Court.

Campbell scored nine of her 16 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer in the waning seconds, as the Tigers jumped out to a 21-17 lead. Then the 5-foot-10 senior guard got open at the top of the key behind a screen set by teammate Hailey Hughes, took a pass from Alexa Moss and buried another 3 ball to make it 24-17 with 7:38 to go in the second period.

The Tigers didn't score again for the next six minutes, while Vanessa Hernandez and Taylor Johnson combined to score 11 points in the second quarter as Reed took a 33-30 halftime lead.

Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hernandez and Serene Townsell-Williams added 12 each. Townsell-Williams scored six in Reed's 17-8 run through the fourth quarter.

Recommended Stories For You

Madison Smalley had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tigers. Moss contributed six assists.

BOYS

Trey Stevens lived up to his name as he poured in seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc on his way to a game-high 26 points that paced the Reed Raiders to a 76-47 win at Douglas.

Stevens, a sophomore guard, scored 15 in the second quarter and had a streak of four straight 3-pointers that put Reed (2-2 league, 4-7 overall) on top 40-15 midway through the second quarter against Douglas (2-2, 2-7).

Justin Lopez came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points for Douglas. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 10 in the second quarter.

Matt Williams and Alex Mason added 11 points each for Reed. As a team, the Raiders sank 11 shots from beyond the arc.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock after Reed extended its lead to 35 points.