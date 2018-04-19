Foster swings hot bat for Wolf Pack

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored on Sunday as the Mountain West-leading Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico 14-1 at Don Weir Field in Reno. On Saturday, the junior catcher was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 5-2 win over the Lobos. Both of his hits led off rallies, including a double in the second inning when Nevada took a 2-1 lead and a single in the seventh inning when the Wolf Pack scored three times to break a 2-all tie. And on Friday, he was 2-for-5 with a double in a 15-2 win. With a sweep of its series, Nevada improved to 14-4 in conference and 20-13 overall. Foster is hitting .321 for the season.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent pitched two innings of relief on Friday and picked up credit for a 10-8 win in the opener of a three-game Mountain West series at San Diego State. The junior right-hander allowed one run on two hits before she gave way in the eighth inning to Amanda Geil, who finished up to earn a save (Geil came back to post a complete game 6-3 victory on Sunday). The difference came in the eighth inning when Jennifer Purcell of Carson City came off the bench to hit a two-run double. Sargent improved her season record to 5-8.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit 2-for-3 with a home run over the center field fence, a double and three RBI on Friday in the Tigers' 17-5 loss at home against Indian Hills Community College. Robinson also homered twice on Thursday in a double header split against Simpson College. The sophomore hit 3-for-4 in the opener, a 5-3 win. She is hitting .473 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI for the season.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan split time between shortstop and third base in four games this week. The freshman hit 4-for-9 with four runs scored during a double header on Monday against the Doane University JV and 3-for-9 in two more games on Tuesday at Northeast Community College. She is hitting .333 for the season.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer helped the Bruins celebrate Senior Day and sweep a Northwest Conference double header Saturday against Willamette, 10-0 and 11-2. The sophomore outfielder scored one run in the opener and hit 1-for-3 in game two. She is hitting .305 for the season with 14 home runs.

TRACK & FIELD

LOGAN KYLE — Lewis & Clark University (Portland, Ore.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Kyle cleared 13-10 to win the men's pole vault on Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Portland. The Pioneers are competing at the Northwest Conference Outdoor Championships today and Saturday at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Kyle is currently ranked fifth in the conference with his season best mark of 13-11¼.

OLIVIA ABBOTT — Chico State University, 2015 Douglas graduate: Abbott placed seventh in the triple jump with a distance of 36-10¼ last weekend during the Woody Wilson Classic hosted by U.C. Davis.

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan ran 4:10.68 to place sixth in the 1,500 meters on Saturday at the Greenville College Select meet in Greenville, Ill.

TENNIS

MADELYN LANDERFELT — Lewis & Clark University, 2017 Douglas graduate: The freshman played No. 5 singles on Sunday and defeated Haley Fujimori at the end of a 10-point tie-breaker — 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 — for Lewis & Clark in its 7-2 Senior Day loss at home against Northwest Conference champion Linfield College. Linfield is ranked No. 25 nationally in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III poll and Lewis & Clark is ranked No. 34.

SKIING

MARY WEYLAND — University of Nevada, 2017 Douglas graduate: Weyland raced for the Wolf Pack this winter and qualified with her team for the United States Collegiate Ski Association (USCSA) National Championships on March 4-10 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Due to her qualification for the Championships and her 4.0 grade point average, she also garnered "First-Team Scholar All American" status.

