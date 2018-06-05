Foster overcomes injury for Douglas

Jayden Foster began the season in March as a fourth-year starter and the established leader for Douglas High's baseball team.

Despite battling issues with a shoulder injury, though, Foster ended his season the same way and was rewarded with first-team utility player recognition on the recently announced Northern 4A all-region team.

The utility recognition is a perfect description for Foster, who played at least five positions this season, including pitcher, and was the Tigers' leading hitter. The senior hit .421 in conference with a .632 slugging percentage, plus he ranked eighth in the conference in doubles with nine. He also picked up three wins on the mound in conference, two in relief.

Douglas (8-14 conference, 10-17 overall) finished ninth in the conference and missed a berth in the region tournament by one game.

All of those numbers might have been significantly better if not for a shoulder injury Foster originally sustained during football season and was aggravated at various times this spring. He is due to go through surgery later this month.

Foster indicated at season's end that he plans to rest his shoulder for a full year before he tries to play baseball again. In the meantime, the 5-foot-9, 150-pounder plans attend the University of Nevada this coming year and then consider his future options after that.

"He played with that shoulder all season," Douglas coach Don Amaral said of Foster. "He was our starting shortstop, but I moved him around to protect his shoulder … he played at third base, first and some in the outfield."

Foster was rested and able to pitch in the Northern 4A all-star game on Sunday at the University of Nevada's Peccole Park in Reno. He pitched well enough to emerge as the game's winning pitcher, according to Amaral.

"He was our team leader all season," the first-year Douglas coach said. "He's a good student and just a good kid."

Douglas had one second-team selection, junior Andrew Rangel as a center fielder. Rangel hit .441 in conference and was stellar defensively with his glove and arm.

Two other juniors, Ayden Murphy and Elijah Hinojosa, received honorable mention recognition for Douglas. Hinojosa came on strong late in the season and finished ninth in strikeouts during the conference regular season with 33.

"I'm excited to all three of those kids back for the coming year," Amaral said.

In Sunday's Northern 4A all-star game — which showcased selections from the complete all-region list who were divided to form two teams — Rangel hit 1-for-2 and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn credit for the save of Foster's win.

Notes: Player of the Year honors went to Reno senior Mickey Coyne, who led the conference with his .561 batting average, 37 RBI and shared the lead in pitching wins with six. … Co-Offensive Player of the Year Niko Pezonella led the conference in hits (41) and doubles (16) and ranked third in hitting (.519). … Pitcher of the year Angelo Reviglio of Manogue led the conference with his 1.09 earned run average and shared the lead in complete games with four. … Bishop Manogue sophomore first baseman Rylan Charles earned first-team honors for the second year. Another repeat first-team selection was Sawyer Jacksick, who Douglas fans will remember from last year when he crashed into and reached over the left field fence to bring the ball back for a home run-saving and possibly game-saving catch at Tiger Field. … Carson's Abel Carter, along with Jerry Thomas and Zack Jensen of Damonte Ranch, were repeat first-team selections. Carter, the other co-Offensive Player of the Year, has signed to play baseball at Washington State University.