Foster homers for Pack in loss to Rebels

Despite a home run from Douglas High product Kaleb Foster, the Nevada Wolf Pack baseball team allowed five runs in the ninth inning in a 13-8 opening round loss against UNLV at the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday in San Diego.

Nevada (29-24 overall) was knocked out of the tournament on Friday in a 13-6 loss against San Jose State.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack scored seven unanswered runs and pulled even with UNLV at 8-all before the Rebels rallied in the top of the ninth at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Top-seeded Nevada trailed 8-1 in the sixth inning, however, the Wolf Pack pulled to within 8-5 in the seventh on Foster's three run homer to right field. For Foster, a first-team all-conference catcher, the home run was his sixth of the season.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wolf Pack scored three more times to tie the game. Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run and Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year Grant Fennell's single scored two to tie the game. The Pack still had the bases loaded with none out but were unable to push across the go-ahead run.

UNLV sent nine players to the plate during its ninth inning rally.

Krzmarzick hit 3-for-4 with two RBI, Fennell 2-for-5 with two RBI and Keaton Smith 2-for-4 with one RBI as the Pack collected 14 hits in the game. Foster tied his single-game career high with three RBI.