Foster delivers hits against Rebels

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 3-for-4 with two RBI, including a double in the fifth inning that drove in what proved to be the game-winning run Friday night in the Wolf Pack's 8-7 victory against UNLV at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park in Reno. The junior catcher was 2-for-4 with one RBI on Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Rebels.

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson went 4-for-4 with a home run for the Tigers in their 12-4 opening game victory in game one of a double header against the Clarke University JV on Wednesday in Dubuque, Iowa. In game two, she hit 4-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored in a 25-16 win. Through 17 games this season, the sophomore center fielder is hitting .517 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and a 1.217 slugging percentage.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer helped the Bruins sweep a Northwest Conference double header Saturday at home against Puget Sound, 9-1 and 9-0, as she hit solo home runs in both games and has homered in six of her last eight games. For the season, the Bruins improved their conference-leading record to 18-2, 27-5 overall. The sophomore outfielder is hitting .348 for the season with a 1.030 slugging percentage and now has a school single-season record 14 home runs.

Recommended Stories For You

TRACK & FIELD

LOGAN KYLE — Lewis & Clark University (Portland, Ore.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Kyle turned in his best performance of the season on March 10 when he jumped 13 feet, 11¼ inches to place second in the pole vault. The freshman went 13-8¼ the following to place fourth at the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open and he captured first-place at 13-0¼ on March 24 at the Willamette Invitational in Salem, Ore.

TENNIS

MADELYN LANDERFELT — Lewis & Clark University, 2017 Douglas graduate: Landerfelt lost a closely contested No. 5 singles match on March 26 against Wellesley College, 6-2, 7-5. The freshman had a three-match win streak end two days before at the University of Redlands (Calif.) when she dropped a 6-3, 6-0 decision in singles and 8-1 in doubles. On March 18, she won her No. 4 singles match 6-2, 6-1 in a Northwest Conference match against George Fox.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.