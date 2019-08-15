Former Gardnerville resident makes an ace

John Dorman, a long-time resident of Gardnerville. made a hole-in-one on June 17.

Dorman, 90, a former member of the Carson Valley Golf Course Men’s Club, aced the 108-yard hole at Baywood Golf and Country Club in Arcata, Calif.

Dorman moved to Arcata about two years ago to be closer to family. He is a retired USMC officer and was stationed at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Center prior to his retirement.

Youth Soccer Shoot set for Sept. 7

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will be conducting its annual ‘Youth Soccer Shoot’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Lampe Park in Gardnerville. This year’s occasion celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Elks National Soccer Shoot Program.

The event is organized in conjunction with Douglas County Parks & Recreation and in cooperation with the local youth soccer association. It is open to all boys and girls in four age groups: 7 and under, 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13.

The first, second and third place winners in each age category will be awarded a medal. Also, a soccer ball will be awarded to the first-place winners. There is no charge for entering the contest.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Aug. 4 in preparation for the upcoming match play tournament.

Nick Sutter won Flight A with a net score of 65, followed by Charles Poe with 66, Bill King with 69 and Dan Essary and Neil Notley both with 70.

Flight B was won by Mike Davis and Roger Hala both with net scores of 68 ahead of Augie Martinez with 69. There were four fourth place players with scores of 71 including David Wittman, Frank Ramirez, Richard Torok and David Morris. John Guidicatti won Flight C with a score of 61 followed by David Thorne with 62 and Paul Lockwood and Joe Morrison both with 66.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Charles Poe on Hole #1, John Guidicatti on Hole #17 and Dan Mahoney on Hole #18.

Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day Sept. 21

The sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day will be held Sept. 21 at the Silver Oak Golf Course.

There will be three events that day. It will start with the Carson City bench press championships at 7 a.m. on the Silver Oak patio. There are a number of categories including men’s, and women’s divisions for those 18 years old to 55 years old. There is the senior men’s and women’s division’s for those between 55 years old and 70 years old.

In addition to these a new division, super seniors, has been added for the those older than 70 years old. There also is the teenage division for those between 13 and 17 years of age. Finally there is a kids division for those 12 years old and younger. Cost is $10 for three lifts.

At 8 a.m. the 2 mile walk/run, the 8K walk/run and the kids fun run will take place. It is $30 for the 8K, $20, for the 2 mile and $10 for kids fun run. The kid’s fun run is for those 12 years old and under. Registration can be found on Active.com along with at Kaia FIT and Blue Zone Sports at their Carson City and South Lake Tahoe stores. The Tahoe Mountain Milers and Kaia FIT will co-sponsor this event with the Carson City Kiwanis.

At 9 a.m. there is the four-person scramble golf tournament. This event also has a number of divisions.

There are the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, also senior men’s women, and mixed divisions. All members of a senior team must 55 years of age and older. The entry fee still remains at $100 per person. Entry forms can be picked up at the Silver Oak Golf Course Club House and at the Carson City Kiwanis website.

There also will be a car donated by Michael Hohl Motors for a hole in one.

