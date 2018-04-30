Five Tigers win gold at Big George

Paced by five individual gold medals, the Douglas Tigers captured the girls team championship on Saturday at their own Big George Invitational track and field meet.

Megan Veil took first-place in the 300-meter low hurdles (47.17) in a time that was only a fraction of a second off the school record she set one week before, while Madison Smalley won the 400 (1:01.50), Addison Gregory in the 3,200 (12:44.92), Kindra Ruckman in the discus (100-3) and Meleeah McKown in the shot put (34-8) on a breezy day at the Big George Athletic Complex.

The Tigers won the girls team title by a 158.5-149 margin over Reed in a meet that brought together teams representing 17 schools from around Northern Nevada.

Another local highlight was provided by Sierra Lutheran senior Bret Walker, who set a school and personal record in the boys discus with a throw of 144-10 that was good for first-place. The throw improved his previous best by more than four feet and surpassed the school record of 143-6 set by Zach Ferenz in 2016.

GIRLS

Veil, a freshman, and Smalley, a sophomore, combined with Sophia Bottino and Kyla Hinnant to take second-place in a fast 4×200 relay race, as the Tigers clocked a season-best 1:47.86 that trailed only the gold medal and school record performance set by Dayton (1:46.91). The same Douglas quartet placed second in the 4×100 (51.97).

McKown also placed second in the discus (97-9) behind Ruckman (2017 state qualifier). Ruckman placed fourth (34-5½) and Karla Sanchez fifth (30-2¾) in the shot put.

Bottino placed fourth in the 100 (13.29) and fifth in the 200 (27.21). The senior ran a personal best 26.95 in the 200 prelims and a season-best 13.15 in the 100 prelims. Smalley also placed sixth in the 200 (27.25).

Maya Smith placed second in the 800 (2:28.50), three seconds behind Bishop Manogue's Hannah Covington. Smith also placed fourth in the 400 (1:02.77, season best).

In addition to her gold medal performance in the 3,200, Gregory went out earlier in the day and set a personal best 5:46.61 to place fourth in the 1,600.

Senior Madilynne Cox placed fourth in the long jump (15-11½). Dayton senior Ashley Mason, who anchored the gold medal-winning 4×200 relay team, won the long jump at 17-2.

Isabelle Perkins placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in a personal best 17.49. Patricia Duarte placed third in the triple jump (30-1, season best) and Kayla Provost fourth (30-1, personal best).

BOYS

Celime Garcia ran a personal best 2:10.15 to place third in the 800, a time that marked a 12-second improvement. And Luke Gansberg ran a personal best 53.72 to place fourth in the 400, plus the junior ran legs for two medal-winning relay teams.

The Tigers placed in three relay races. Race Coman, Brendyn Hoag, Andrew Hawn and Gansberg placed second in the 4×200 relay, just a step behind Reed (1:34.72). Coman, Andrew Hawn, Gansberg and Kody Gray placed third in the 4×100 (45.59). Douglas also placed second in the 4×800 relay (9:07.33) with the team of Brandon Koyama, Matthew Kruse, Cody Jackson and Garcia.

Coman and Hawn placed fifth and sixth in the 100 with respective times of 11.87 and 11.88.

Garret Lenker placed fifth in the long jump (18-11¼, season best) and Nathan Van Wagenen placed fifth in the triple jump (38-7).

Hawn placed sixth in the 200 (24.21, he ran 23.83 in the prelims) and sixth in the 400 (54.70).

Sierra Lutheran sophomore Teagan Hansen placed second in the 3,200 (11:00.68) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:52.73, personal best). Peyton Hedwall placed fifth in the discus with a personal best 133-1.

Note: Sierra Lutheran junior Jared Marchegger ran a personal record time of 9:39.10 in his heat of the 3,200 at the Sacramento Meet of Champions on Saturday.