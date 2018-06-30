Fishing heats up for the Fourth

Peggy Bristol is a longtime local fishing enthusiast who frequently shares her stories with The Record-Courier.

She has found success on both the Carson and Walker rivers of late and added that many anglers have been out — especially on both the East and West forks of the Carson.

Expect to see more of the same as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

"I would suggest anglers try going upstream or downstream from the 'popular' holes, as these holes get fished out so quickly with the large number of anglers on the East and West Carson," she explained. "The West Carson water flow is really good, and the East Carson is getting better each week."

The same holds true along the Walker River, which has been stocked with fish by Mono County and the Northern Mono Chamber of Commerce.

"I saw folks last week getting away from the 'popular' spots and going upstream and downstream and having some great luck," she added.

And this past week, she caught a 3-pound, 9-ounce rainbow trout from the East Carson River.

"He was hanging out in a small hole under the willows, and I just got lucky that he was hungry for the worm floating by," she reported. "These fish that Alpine County plants are fantastic to eat, they have a pink skin inside and kind of taste like salmon."

How Big is Big Derby

The 18th annual How Big is Big Fishing Derby will be held in July for fish caught from the West Walker River, located near the towns of Walker and Coleville. Fish must be taken to the Walker General Store and weighed for their contest.

Conceived by Debbie Bush of the Walker General Store, this fishing derby is open to all ages and no entry fee is required. Prizes are given out for adult and junior (12-and-under) divisions. All youngsters who enter receive a free Danielson trout kit and ice cream cone from Walker Burger.

Contact the Walker General Store for information.

Lake Tahoe

Today marks the first day for fishing of tributaries that flow into Lake Tahoe. These include Trout Creek, Taylor Creek, and the Upper Truckee River to name a few.