Fast start sparks Douglas girls

For Werner Christen, win No. 315 as head coach of the Douglas High girls basketball team came with little drama or fanfare on Tuesday night.

Then again, he was simply happy to see the Tigers play well and solidify their hold on second-place in the Sierra League race with a 65-40 win at home against arch rival Carson.

"This was a nice win for us, a good team win," said Christen, who is now 315-249 in 20 seasons as head coach. "And the kids are looking forward to Friday night."

Douglas (6-5 league, 10-12 overall) will take a four-game win streak to Reno tonight for a 5:15 p.m. contest against first-place Bishop Manogue.

On Tuesday at Randy Green Court, Douglas senior Ashlynn Campbell sank a pair of 3-pointers and sophomore guard Taylynn Kizer added another shot from beyond the arc to spark a 13-2 surge in the opening five minutes. The Tigers were on top 23-5 at the end of the first quarter and 41-19 at halftime.

Twelve players scored for Douglas, led by Campbell and Kizer with 11 each. Hannah Carr also scored 10 and Madison Smalley eight for the Tigers.

"They have a really good team," Carson coach Melissa Larsen said of the Tigers. "They have a lot of players who can move the ball, they attack the basket well and they shoot the ball well."

It was a tough night for Carson (3-8, 8-12), which only had seven players suited up for the game. Among the key players missing for Carson were Haley Garver (concussion), Lauren Lemburg (illness) and Bella Kordonowy (knee).

"We only had seven, but I thought my girls played really hard tonight," Larsen said. "We were down 23-5 after one quarter and we didn't stop playing. We came out and started attacking the basket in the third quarter, we were just too far behind at that point."

Christen can relate to the disadvantages of playing with a short roster after the Tigers fought through adversity in December.

"I want to tip my hat to that bunch and their coaching staff," Christen said of the Senators. "They could have given up, but those kids fought back and made us play hard.

"We've been there as far as injuries and illness. Getting everyone healthy has been key for us."

Lily Bouza led all scorers with 18 points for Carson. The sophomore scored eight of those points during a three-minute stretch in the second quarter when the Senators rallied from a 30-7 deficit. Bouza also sank a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

"Lily played hard. She played both sides of the ball," Larsen said.

Douglas finished the night with six 3-pointers as a team. Campbell had three, while Kizer, Harmony Laney and Tess Sando added one each.

Notes: Campbell tied a single-game school record with four 3-pointers in the Tigers' 54-44 win at Galena. Campbell tied a record set in 2009 by Taryn Williams. … Douglas won the JV game, 37-18, and improved its season record to 18-3.